Will Smith News: On bench Saturday
Smith isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Friday to extend his hitting streak to four games, but he'll grab a seat on the bench to begin Saturday's game. Dalton Rushing will start at catcher and bat seventh for Los Angeles.
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