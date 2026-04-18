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Will Smith News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Smith isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Friday to extend his hitting streak to four games, but he'll grab a seat on the bench to begin Saturday's game. Dalton Rushing will start at catcher and bat seventh for Los Angeles.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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