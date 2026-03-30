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Will Smith News: Out of Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Smith is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Guardians.

Smith will receive a day off after starting at catcher in each of the Dodgers' first three games of the season. It will be Dalton Rushing behind the dish and batting ninth in Monday's series opener versus Cleveland.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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