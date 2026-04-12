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Will Smith News: Resting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

After starting behind the plate in each of the past four games, Smith will get a chance to catch his breath while the Dodgers wrap up their series with Texas. Dalton Rushing will get the nod at catcher and will bat eighth.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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