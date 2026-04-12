Will Smith News: Resting up Sunday
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
After starting behind the plate in each of the past four games, Smith will get a chance to catch his breath while the Dodgers wrap up their series with Texas. Dalton Rushing will get the nod at catcher and will bat eighth.
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