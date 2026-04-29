Will Smith News: Resting up Wednesday
Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
After missing a couple of games over the weekend due to a back issue, Smith returned to action and started behind the plate in the first two games of the series with Miami, going 3-for-9 with an RBI between the contests. Smith isn't believed to have suffered any setbacks coming out of either of those games, so he's presumably just getting a breather for Wednesday's matinee. Dalton Rushing will draw the start at catcher in the series finale.
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