Will Smith News: Returning to lineup
Smith (back) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's game versus the Marlins.
Smith missed both of the previous two contests with back tightness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Monday's series opener. The veteran catcher has slashed .266/.337/.392 with three home runs across his first 89 plate appearances this season.
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