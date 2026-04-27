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Will Smith News: Returning to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 11:03am

Smith (back) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's game versus the Marlins.

Smith missed both of the previous two contests with back tightness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Monday's series opener. The veteran catcher has slashed .266/.337/.392 with three home runs across his first 89 plate appearances this season.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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