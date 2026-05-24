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Will Smith News: Sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Smith is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Brewers on Sunday.

Smith will be on the bench for the second time in three games while Dalton Rushing starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Since May 1, Smith has gone 12-for-57 (.211) with one home run and five RBI.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
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