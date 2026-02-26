Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Swats first homer of spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a double Thursday in a Cactus League victory over the White Sox.

Smith hit his -- and the Dodgers' -- first homer of the spring when he belted a solo shot to left-center field in the fifth inning. The All-Star catcher's previous long ball came in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the World Series last season and proved to be the championship-winning RBI. Smith hasn't missed a beat, as he's slashing .556/.556/1.000 so far this spring. He's locked in as Los Angeles' starting catcher and is typically selected among the top 10 backstops in fantasy drafts.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
