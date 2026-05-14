Will Smith News: Swats homer out of leadoff spot
Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 5-2 win against San Francisco on Thursday.
For the first time in his career, Smith was inserted into the lineup as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter. He wasted little time making the move look like a stroke of genius, hammering a ball over the outfield wall to lead off Los Angeles' half of the first inning. Smith's eye at the plate and contact skills are befitting of a leadoff hitter, but he isn't likely to slot into that role often. Shohei Ohtani, who typically bats atop the order, was given a second straight day off from hitting Thursday as part of a plan to help him reset, but the two-way star is expected to be back in the lineup Friday versus the Angels.
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