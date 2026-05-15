Will Vest Injury: Beginning rehab assignment
Vest (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Vest was placed on the 15-day injured list with forearm inflammation earlier this month and started throwing off a mound again earlier this week. Assuming everything goes well with his rehab assignment, Vest should rejoin the Detroit bullpen next week. He has a 6.17 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across 11.2 innings this season.
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