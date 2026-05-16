Will Vest headshot

Will Vest Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that Vest (forearm) could return from the injured list Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Vest is reportedly on his way to join the team in Detroit after making a rehab appearance with Triple-A Toledo, during which he struck out one batter while pitching a perfect inning. Once activated, the 30-year-old righty will likely slot back into a high-leverage role despite turning in a 6.17 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through his first 11.2 innings.

Will Vest
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Vest See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Vest See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
15 days ago