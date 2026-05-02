Will Vest Injury: Lands on injured list

The Tigers placed Vest on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right forearm inflammation, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Vest hasn't appeared in a game since Sunday, and manager A.J. Hinch hinted Friday that Vest's absence has been due to some kind of injury. Now that he's known to be dealing with a forearm issue, he'll spend the next couple of weeks on the injured list while Ricky Vanasco comes up from Triple-A Toledo to fill the void in Detroit's bullpen.