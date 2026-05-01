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Will Vest Injury: Nursing undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Vest is "not at 100 percent" physically, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hinch declined to divulge any additional details, but Vest hasn't pitched since Sunday and it's unclear if he's available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Rangers. Vest has made 13 appearances for Detroit in 2026, collecting a 6.17 ERA and 13:6 K:BB over 11.2 innings.

Will Vest
Detroit Tigers
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