Will Vest Injury: Receives cortisone injection
Vest (forearm) received a cortisone injection Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Vest landed on the injured list Saturday due to inflammation in his right forearm. He's expected to resume throwing within the next several days, though it's unknown whether he'll be ready to return from the IL when eligible Thursday.
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