Will Vest headshot

Will Vest Injury: Throwing off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Vest (forearm) threw a bullpen session Monday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

It was the first time Vest had thrown off a mound since landing on the injured list May 2 with forearm inflammation. He'll be eligible to return from the IL on Thursday, though he's likely to throw a few additional bullpen and live batting practice sessions before being activated.

Will Vest
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Vest See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Vest See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
15 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
18 days ago