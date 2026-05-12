Will Vest Injury: Throwing off mound
Vest (forearm) threw a bullpen session Monday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
It was the first time Vest had thrown off a mound since landing on the injured list May 2 with forearm inflammation. He'll be eligible to return from the IL on Thursday, though he's likely to throw a few additional bullpen and live batting practice sessions before being activated.
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