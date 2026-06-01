Will Vest News: Allows run but secures first save
Vest allowed a run on two hits across 1.2 innings of relief but managed to secure the save in Monday's 10-9 win over the Rays. He struck out two.
With Kyle Finnegan recording a blown save in four of his last nine appearances and Kenley Jansen (pelvis) on the injured list, the Tigers turned to Vest to close things out Monday. The veteran righty allowed at least one run for the third time in his last five games and now has an unsightly 7.23 ERA, but he still managed to shut the door for his first save of the year. Finnegan worked earlier in the contest, and both he and Vest could continue to get save opportunities for however long Jansen is out, making this a tricky bullpen for fantasy purposes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Vest See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?3 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?6 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Vest See More