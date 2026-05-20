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Will Vest News: Blows save Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Vest allowed a run on two hits across an inning of work and was charged with a blown save in Wednesday's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Guardians. He struck out one.

The Tigers decided to use regular closer Kenley Jansen in the eighth inning against the top of Cleveland's lineup to protect a 1-0 lead. That left the ninth for Vest, and the veteran allowed the lead to slip away on a pair of hits and an RBI groundout. Vest has struggled this year with a 5.93 ERA across 13.2 innings, which should leave no doubt that Jensen is ahead of him in the bullpen pecking order moving forward.

Will Vest
Detroit Tigers
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