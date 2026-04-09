Will Vest headshot

Will Vest News: Hit hard in second loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Vest (0-2) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while only retiring two batters in relief to take the loss Thursday against the Twins.

Vest came on in the eighth inning with the game tied 1-1, and he quickly let things unravel before getting the hook in favor of Brant Hurter. Five of Vest's seven appearances so far this season have been scoreless efforts, but he's allowed five runs across his other two outings. That has the veteran righty's ERA at 7.94 overall. Vest had a 3.01 regular-season ERA for the Tigers in 2025, and he was below 3.00 in the two years before that, so his track record suggests that he'll be able to bounce back from this sluggish start.

Will Vest
Detroit Tigers
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