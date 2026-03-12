Will Vest headshot

Will Vest News: Joins WBC roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 6:21pm

Vest will join Team USA ahead of the quarterfinal round of the World Baseball Classic, replacing his teammate Tarik Skubal, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Skubal went back and forth on sticking around with Team USA, but with the lefty ultimately departing the roster, the team will replace him with Vest, who posted a 3.01 ERA and 75 strikeouts across 68.2 regular-season innings for Detroit last year. Vest gives the United States a reliable veteran option who can pitch some high-leverage innings out of the bullpen. The U.S. is set to face Canada on Friday, and it's possible that Vest will be used in that game, though it remains to be seen exactly what his usage will look like right out of the gate.

