Will Vest headshot

Will Vest News: Strikes out side, earns win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Vest (1-2) struck out all three batters he faced in an inning of relief to earn the win in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Royals.

Vest was making his first relief appearance in five days, and he got hit hard his last time out, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while only retiring two batters. The veteran looked much better Tuesday while he lowered his ERA from 7.94 to 6.75. Vest has allowed five earned runs across two of his eight outings so far, but he's been spotless in his other six appearances, and better days should be ahead for the typically reliable righty after enduring a few hiccups in the early going.

Will Vest
Detroit Tigers
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