Will Vest News: Sustains third loss Friday

Vest (1-3) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk across 1.1 innings of relief to take the loss Friday in extra innings against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Vest covered the bottom of the ninth inning in a 0-0 game and was then asked to come back out in the 10th. The veteran uncorked a wild pitch and ended up allowing a single to Masataka Yoshida that brought home the automatic baserunner from third base to win the game for the Red Sox. Despite taking his third loss of the season, Vest managed to lower his ERA from 6.75 to 5.63, and he's only allowed two earned runs over his last six appearances to go along with 10 strikeouts, so he's pitching a bit better than his overall stats would suggest.