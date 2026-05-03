Will Wagner Injury: In midst of rehab stint
Wagner (oblique) began a minor-league rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso on Friday and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run in his first game.
Wagner landed on the injured list in late March due to a strained right oblique that caused him to miss most of the Padres' spring slate. It's unclear how long he'll be with El Paso, but given that he appeared in only five Cactus League contests and that San Diego doesn't have an immediate obvious opening on its roster, Wagner may be given plenty of time to ramp back up.
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