Will Wagner headshot

Will Wagner Injury: In midst of rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Wagner (oblique) began a minor-league rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso on Friday and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run in his first game.

Wagner landed on the injured list in late March due to a strained right oblique that caused him to miss most of the Padres' spring slate. It's unclear how long he'll be with El Paso, but given that he appeared in only five Cactus League contests and that San Diego doesn't have an immediate obvious opening on its roster, Wagner may be given plenty of time to ramp back up.

Will Wagner
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Wagner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Wagner See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
93 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
172 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
225 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
278 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
281 days ago