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Will Wagner Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Padres placed Wagner (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Wagner will officially begin the regular season on the injured list due to the oblique strain he suffered toward the beginning of March. It's unknown how far away he is from returning, and when he does, there's a good chance he'll be sent down to Triple-A El Paso.

Will Wagner
San Diego Padres
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