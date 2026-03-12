Will Wagner Injury: Out with strained oblique
Wagner is dealing with an oblique strain and hasn't done any baseball activity since the beginning of March, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Per Acee, Wagner will "almost certainly" start the season on the injured list. The infielder had been slated to battle for a reserve role during spring training, but he got into only five games before getting hurt, going 0-for-9 with two walks and two strikeouts. Even if Wagner was healthy, his likelihood of making the Opening Day roster had been considered slim.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Wagner See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target41 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers120 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer173 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends226 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target229 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Wagner See More