Will Wagner headshot

Will Wagner Injury: Out with strained oblique

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Wagner is dealing with an oblique strain and hasn't done any baseball activity since the beginning of March, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Per Acee, Wagner will "almost certainly" start the season on the injured list. The infielder had been slated to battle for a reserve role during spring training, but he got into only five games before getting hurt, going 0-for-9 with two walks and two strikeouts. Even if Wagner was healthy, his likelihood of making the Opening Day roster had been considered slim.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Wagner See More
