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Will Wagner Injury: Playing in extended spring games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Wagner (oblique) has been participating in extended spring-training games at the Padres' complex in Arizona, per MLB.com.

Wagner suffered a strained right oblique in early March after appearing in just five Cactus League contests. He seems to be showing improvement but hasn't yet set out on a rehab assignment. It's unclear if there will be room for Wagner on the big-league roster when he's back to full health.

Will Wagner
San Diego Padres
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