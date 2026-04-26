Will Wagner Injury: Playing in extended spring games
Wagner (oblique) has been participating in extended spring-training games at the Padres' complex in Arizona, per MLB.com.
Wagner suffered a strained right oblique in early March after appearing in just five Cactus League contests. He seems to be showing improvement but hasn't yet set out on a rehab assignment. It's unclear if there will be room for Wagner on the big-league roster when he's back to full health.
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