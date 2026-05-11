Will Wagner News: Activated and optioned

The Padres reinstated Wagner (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso.

Wagner opened the season on the shelf after he strained his right oblique at the beginning of March. After a prolonged shutdown, Wagner was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A to kick off May, and since the Padres didn't have room for him on their big-league bench, he'll end up sticking around at El Paso on a longer-term basis. Through his first seven games at Triple-A, Wagner has slashed .300/.548/.350 with two stolen bases and a 9:6 BB:K over 31 plate appearances.