Will Wagner News: Perfect day at plate Thursday

Wagner went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The 26-year-old doesn't have a clear defensive home on the diamond, but his bat could earn him semi-regular playing time on a Blue Jays squad that loves to mix and match. Wagner is batting .273 (9-for-33) this spring with five doubles and a 4:6 BB:K, and he handled himself capably in his big-league debut in 2024, delivering a .305/.337/.451 slash line over 86 plate appearances after being acquired from the Astros. Most of his action in the majors last year came at second base, but with Andres Gimenez now calling the keystone home for the Jays, Wagner will have to battle for playing time at third base and DH while also occasionally spelling Vladimir Guerrero at first base.