Will Wagner News: Seeing steady playing time

Wagner will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Wagner has filled an everyday role to begin the season, making two starts at the hot corner and two at designated hitter. Through his first three games, Wagner has gone 4-for-9 with a pair of doubles and one run. The Blue Jays are still likely to shield the lefty-hitting Wagner from opposing southpaws, but he could hold down a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handers while he's wielding a hot bat.