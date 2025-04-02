Will Wagner News: Sitting against left-hander

Wagner is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Nationals.

The Blue Jays faced right-handers in each of the first six games of the season and the left-handed hitting Wagner was in the lineup for all of them. With the Nationals sending southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the hill, Wagner will take a seat. Ernie Clement is at third base for the Blue Jays, and George Springer is at designated hitter.