Will Wagner News: Sitting against righty again

Wagner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Wagner is off to a 3-for-28 start to the plate in April, and the ongoing slump has started to cost him some playing time. He'll be on the bench for the second time in the Blue Jays' last three matchups versus right-handers, with Ernie Clement getting the nod at third base as Atlanta sends Spencer Strider to the mound.