Will Warren headshot

Will Warren News: Allows four runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Warren did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Pirates, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts over four innings.

Warren labored through four innings, tallying 87 total pitches and yielding four runs over his final two frames. Through two starts, the 25-year-old owns a 6.00 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across nine innings. He's slated for a home matchup with the Giants next weekend.

Will Warren
New York Yankees
