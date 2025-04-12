Will Warren News: Collects first career MLB win

Warren (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over five innings in an 8-4 victory over the Giants. He struck out six.

The right-hander was handed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning but promptly gave it back in the top of the second, before settling in and letting the Yankees' offense carry him to his first career win in the majors. Warren tossed 54 of 91 pitches for strikes and racked up a dominant 35 called or swinging strikes in his best performance yet this season. While Clarke Schmidt (shoulder) is poised to come off the IL next week, a knee injury to Marcus Stroman and the struggles of Carlos Carrasco have given Warren some extra job security in the Yankees' rotation. He's scheduled to make his next trip to the mound on the road next week against the Rays.