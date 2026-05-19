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Will Warren News: Collects sixth win of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Warren (6-1) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings.

Warren was solid for most of Tuesday's start, during which he retired eight consecutive batters from the first to third innings. He was shaky in the fourth frame, when he yielded three runs on four hits (all singles) and a walk, but he came back out to finish the fifth and ended his night tossing 54 strikes on 86 pitches (62.8 percent strike rate) with nine whiffs and eight groundouts. Warren has picked up the win in five of his last six starts and has a 3.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 62:13 K:BB across 52.1 innings this season. He's lined up to face the Rays at home this weekend.

Will Warren
New York Yankees
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