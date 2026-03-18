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Will Warren News: Continues standout spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Warren completed four-plus innings in a Grapefruit League game against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Warren retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced and shut out the Rays through four frames. He returned for the fifth and gave up back-to-back singles before being pulled, and one of those baserunners scored following the right-hander's departure. Warren has looked great this spring, posting a 1.77 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB over 20.1 innings spanning five starts. He's locked into the Yankees' rotation to begin the campaign, and if he continues pitching well into the regular season, he could stick as part of the starting staff even after Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow) return to action.

Will Warren
New York Yankees
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