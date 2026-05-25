Will Warren News: Delivers quality start Monday

Warren did not factor into the decision Monday against the Royals, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings.

Warren battled some command trouble early, walking three batters in the second inning to load the bases before a sacrifice fly brought home Kansas City's first run. The right-hander settled in nicely afterward, retiring 11 of the next 13 hitters he faced before Salvador Perez tied the game with a solo homer in the sixth inning. Warren continues to consistently limit damage, now holding opponents to two or fewer runs in nine of his 11 starts this season. He owns a 3.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB across 58.1 innings and is lined up for a matchup against the Athletics on Sunday, his second start of the week.