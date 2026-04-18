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Will Warren News: Fans career-best 11 in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Warren (2-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 13-4 rout of the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

The right-hander was dominant as he delivered his first quality start of the season and tied his career high in Ks, generating 32 called or swinging strikes among his 93 pitches (62 total strikes). Warren even had a shutout going until Carter Jensen finally got the visitors on the board with a two-run homer in the seventh. Warren is doing his best to make sure he's in no danger of losing his spot once the Yankees' rotation gets healthier, posting a 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and dazzling 31:6 K:BB through five starts and 25.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next weekend in Houston.

Will Warren
New York Yankees
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