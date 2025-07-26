Will Warren News: Fans seven in no-decision

Warren didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 12-5 loss to the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander fired 57 of 89 pitches for strikes as he fell one out short of his fourth quality start of the season, and Warren really only made one mistake, which Kyle Schwarber ripped over the right-center field fence for a two-run blast in the fifth inning. Warren has walked multiple batters in seven straight outings, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 4.79 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB over 35.2 innings. He'll be a volatile fantasy option in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Rays.