Will Warren headshot

Will Warren News: Fans six en route to first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:25pm

Warren (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits over 5.2 innings Friday to collect the win in the Yankees' 8-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander was lifted one out short of a quality start after giving up a pair of singles in the sixth with the Yankees ahead 4-2. Warren fired 47 of 77 pitches for strikes, and the two runs he did give up came on solo shots by Xavier Edwards in the first inning and Owen Caissie in the fifth. Warren will take a 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through 10 innings into his next start, which is set to come at home next week against the A's.

Will Warren
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Warren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Warren See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago