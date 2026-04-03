Will Warren News: Fans six en route to first win

Warren (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits over 5.2 innings Friday to collect the win in the Yankees' 8-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander was lifted one out short of a quality start after giving up a pair of singles in the sixth with the Yankees ahead 4-2. Warren fired 47 of 77 pitches for strikes, and the two runs he did give up came on solo shots by Xavier Edwards in the first inning and Owen Caissie in the fifth. Warren will take a 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through 10 innings into his next start, which is set to come at home next week against the A's.