Will Warren News: Keeps Giants in check

Warren took a no-decision Saturday against the Giants, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander labored a bit in his first appearance of the season, as he was unable to complete five frames despite firing 83 pitches. It was still a fine showing overall for Warren, who topped out at 97.0 mph on his fastball and generated 10 whiffs Saturday. Warren is locked into a rotation spot likely for at least the first month of the campaign, as Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow) are sidelined, and he's lined up for a favorable home matchup next week versus the Marlins.