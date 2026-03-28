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Will Warren News: Keeps Giants in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Warren took a no-decision Saturday against the Giants, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander labored a bit in his first appearance of the season, as he was unable to complete five frames despite firing 83 pitches. It was still a fine showing overall for Warren, who topped out at 97.0 mph on his fastball and generated 10 whiffs Saturday. Warren is locked into a rotation spot likely for at least the first month of the campaign, as Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow) are sidelined, and he's lined up for a favorable home matchup next week versus the Marlins.

Will Warren
New York Yankees
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