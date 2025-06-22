Will Warren News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Warren did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Orioles, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Warren allowed two runs in the first inning but held the Orioles scoreless the rest of the way, logging his second straight quality start. While he generated just eight whiffs on 86 pitches, the 26-year-old has worked into the sixth inning in all four of his June outings and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his past three. He'll carry a 4.66 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 96:31 K:BB across 75.1 innings into a home matchup with the Athletics next weekend.