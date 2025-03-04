Will Warren News: Looks great again Tuesday

Warren allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four batters over three innings in a Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Warren gave up a solo homer to Max Kepler in the second inning, but that was the only hit that he allowed. The right-hander threw 47 pitches in the outing, 30 of which were strikes, and reached 95.8 mph on his fastball. Warren has been impressive this spring, giving up just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 11 over eight frames. With Luis Gil (lat) expected to miss extended time at the beginning of the regular season, Warren could find himself in New York's rotation, though Marcus Stroman may be the leading candidate for the team's fifth-starter role on the basis of his big-league experience.