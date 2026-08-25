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Will Warren News: No-decision against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Warren did not factor in the decision of Tuesday's game against the Astros, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings.

It wasn't the smoothest of outings for Warren, who allowed at least two baserunners in four of the five innings he pitched. He's allowed at least six hits in four of his last six outings, and over his last seven starts he has a 5.65 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB over 28.2 innings. Warren is lined up to make his next start this weekend at home against the Red Sox, with his last start against Boston on June 26 resulting in a loss after allowing five runs over 5.2 frames.

Will Warren
New York Yankees
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