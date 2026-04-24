Will Warren News: Picks up third win

Warren (3-0) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings in a 12-4 win over the Astros. He struck out six.

The right-hander surrendered single tallies in the fourth and sixth frames but otherwise kept Houston off the board to produce his second consecutive quality start and victory. Warren has given up two earned runs or fewer in each of his six outings this season, leaving him with a 2.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB through 31.1 innings.