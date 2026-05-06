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Will Warren News: Rare dud in first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Warren (4-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out seven.

The 26-year-old right-hander didn't give up more than two earned runs in any of his first seven starts, but he ran into tough sledding Wednesday. Warren tied a season worst in hits allowed, served up multiple home runs for the first time this year and even matched a season high in walks. It remains to be seen if Warren, who does have a strong 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 53:11 K:BB across 41.2 innings, will hang onto his rotation spot once the Yankees get Carlos Rodon (elbow) and Gerrit Cole (elbow) back, but he's tentatively slated to face the Orioles in his next trip to the hill.

Will Warren
New York Yankees
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