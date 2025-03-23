Will Warren News: Secures rotation spot

Manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday that Warren made the season-opening rotation and will make his first start April 1 versus Arizona, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander entered camp with an outside shot to earn a place in the Opening Day rotation, but long-term injuries to Luis Gil (lat) and Gerrit Cole (elbow) blew that door wide open. Warren had a good showing during spring training with a 4.19 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB over 19.1 innings, though he did serve up three homers. Clarke Schmidt will begin the season on the IL due to a shoulder issue but may not be sidelined long, so Warren may need a strong start to the campaign in order to retain his rotation spot.