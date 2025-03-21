Fantasy Baseball
Will Warren News: Still in running for rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Warren will likely open the campaign in the Yankees' rotation if Clarke Schmidt (shoulder) begins the season on the injured list, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Warren has been battling for a rotation spot all spring, as injuries to Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Luis Gil (lat) have depleted New York's starting pitching depth. Carlos Carrasco's impressive spring is likely to earn him a rotation spot, and Marcus Stroman seems to be a lock for a starting role as well, but Warren may still have a place in the rotation if Schmidt -- who has pitched in only one Grapefruit League game but did throw live batting practice Thursday -- isn't ready for his first scheduled start. Warren struggled in his most recent outing Thursday against Baltimore, allowing four runs and serving up two homers in 3.2 innings, but he's been mostly impressive this spring and has good numbers overall, including a 4.19 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB over 19.1 frames.

