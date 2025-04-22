Will Warren News: Strikes out five in no-decision

Warren did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Guardians. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over five-plus innings while striking out five.

Warren cruised through five shutout frames with little threat from Cleveland's lineup. He allowed two singles to begin the sixth inning and was charged with both runs after leaving the contest. Warren has completed five innings in three of his five starts this season but has yet to go deep enough to produce a quality start. He dropped his ERA to 4.79 with a 21:10 K:BB through 20.2 innings. Warren is currently expected to start in Baltimore next week.