Will Warren News: Takes no-decision Wednesday

Warren allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings to take a no-decision Wednesday versus the Athletics.

Warren threw 48 of 85 pitches for strikes. He was rolling until the fourth inning, when the Athletics were able to pick up both of their runs against him, including the tying run coming across on a wild pitch. Warren has limited damage fairly well through three starts, maintaining a 3.07 ERA despite a 1.30 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 14.2 innings. However, his pitching hasn't led to longer starts, and he'll need to work on his efficiency to get more sustained success. He is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Angels early next week.