Will Warren News: Undone by defense in no-decision
Warren did not factor into the decision Monday against the Angels, allowing four unearned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over 3.2 innings
Warren was sharp through the first three innings, holding Los Angeles hitless, but they made him work for it by staying patient and forced him to throw 52 pitches in those frames. Trouble arose in the fourth after a fielding error allowed Mike Trout to reach, and the Angels capitalized by scoring four unearned runs -- three with two outs -- before Warren was lifted. Despite the hiccup, the right-hander continues to impress early this season, now sporting a 2.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 20:6 K:BB across 18.1 innings.
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