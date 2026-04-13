Will Warren headshot

Will Warren News: Undone by defense in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Warren did not factor into the decision Monday against the Angels, allowing four unearned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over 3.2 innings

Warren was sharp through the first three innings, holding Los Angeles hitless, but they made him work for it by staying patient and forced him to throw 52 pitches in those frames. Trouble arose in the fourth after a fielding error allowed Mike Trout to reach, and the Angels capitalized by scoring four unearned runs -- three with two outs -- before Warren was lifted. Despite the hiccup, the right-hander continues to impress early this season, now sporting a 2.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 20:6 K:BB across 18.1 innings.

Will Warren
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Warren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Warren See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago