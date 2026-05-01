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Will Warren News: Wins third straight Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Warren (4-0) earned the win against the Orioles on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out nine over 6.1 innings.

Warren surrendered a solo homer to Pete Alonso but was otherwise dominant, throwing 60 of 94 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs. The 26-year-old has now posted three straight quality starts, and he's yielded two earned runs or fewer in each of his seven outings this season. He owns a 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 46:8 K:BB across 37.2 innings and will aim to keep things rolling against the Rangers at home next week.

Will Warren
New York Yankees
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