Will Wilson Injury: Placed on IL with fractured thumb
The Mariners placed Wilson on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Thursday, due to a fractured left thumb.
Wilson may have picked up the injury against the Twins on Wednesday, when he went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. He'll undergo further tests on his thumb to determine a recovery timeline, but a fractured thumb typically means a lengthy stint on the IL. Jhonny Pereda was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.
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